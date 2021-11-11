The icing on the cake for the Porsche 718 Cayman range is about to be unveiled. It will do it this November. after a long development that the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS 2022 has undergone. The wildest variant we see in the last spy photos shooting near the brand’s central facilities in Germany, already without any camouflage.

Porsche has set out to finish the year in style and will do so with the almost imminent presentation of the icing on the 718 Cayman range. One of the most radical versions in terms of image and performance that has taken a long development ahead. And, how could it be otherwise, the sports firm will present the model in the coming weeks sporting a new record.

The crown of the compact sporty range is none other than the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS 2022, who has been hunted again in what will possibly be his last spy photos. Hunted near the brand’s facilities in Stuttgart, the sports car has been seen without a hint of camouflage wearing any section of the body. Well yes, a little detail: Porsche logos are covered. Something common when their new models have finished their development and their presentation is just around the corner.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the wildest icing on the compact generation

The presentation of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS is very close

The GT4 RS reveals its sportier and more radical personality from almost any angle. The new front bumper features large air intakes at the ends that stand out even more thanks to the inverted “L” shaped inserts that house the turn indicators, also adding an end-to-end addition with a very thin spoiler which increases the downforce on this axle.

The top-of-the-range 718 Cayman is packed with special details such as the open ducts in the front hood panel, forged alloy wheels with central locking nut, the imposing perforated, oversized and carbo-ceramic front and rear brake discs that will ensure braking under all circumstances, a configuration found on board one of the prototypes of American specifications, so the GT4 RS will also cross the pond. In addition, it has extra cooling openings behind the front doors in the purest style of the older brother or the brutal rear spoiler, which will sport the GT4 RS logo but that for now also remains hidden.

A spoiler whose geometry will be manually adjustable, and that also combines with the simple rear diffuser. Here Porsche has provided a wider center channel, between the two integrated exhausts. An arsenal of technology for a sports car that will offer unique on-board sensations, as well as performance. Under the body, the 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer without turbo has been tuned to reach a maximum power of 450 hp, associated only with the change seven-speed PDK automatic.