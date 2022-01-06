Work was the main reason for 90 percent of my travels, and of course I am extremely grateful that visiting hotels, exploring destinations, discovering new restaurants, and writing about all of those experiences are part of my duties. And with everything and that I could consider that spending time in airports and airplanes is part of my work routine, I have to admit that what I experienced last year helped me to reflect on the way I want to travel in 2022. It was thus that, in addition Of the classic resolutions that we all make for ourselves when we arrive on January 1 – eat healthy, exercise and take better care of myself, among others – I also considered some related to the way in which I aspire to travel and discover the world.

Travel more in Mexico

The restrictions imposed by different countries during the pandemic had a direct impact on the destinations we choose to travel to. Of course, we all turn our eyes to Mexico and to those places that we had not set foot before. I was no exception and in 2021 I flew to Sinaloa for the first time. Delighted by the freshness of its seafood, the kindness of the people and the rhythm of the band that is heard everywhere, I was invited to return to continue my exploration and finish knowing the states that I still do not know (Coahuila, Durango and Sonora, between they). What I mean is that in our territory we can find endless attractions for all tastes and interests, and basically all that is needed is to make the decision to do so. Surprises are guaranteed and there are options for all budgets.

Be more in contact with nature

Americans have an expression – city mouse or country mouse – to classify people who prefer cities or the countryside. In that sense, I am someone who prefers to plan vacations to cities where I can visit museums, eat in new restaurants, do a little shopping and even go out to party. However, one of the great lessons that the pandemic left us is the importance of spending time outdoors, in nature, enjoying the sounds of the environment and finding peace in that connection that many of us have atrophied. Personally, I love walking by the sea, listening to the waves and feeling the sand under my feet, but I know that there are many forests, lakes, islands, nature reserves and trails to go.