Shoto Todoroki is one of the most talented UA students in My Hero Academia. He is the son of Endeavor, Japan’s number one hero, so he inherits his power to control fire and his mother, that of ice. In addition, his charisma has made him a place among his community of fans, as evidenced by this fan art.

One of Shoto Todoroki’s most unique illustrations is of Shefford Art who shared on Instagram a hyper-realistic version of this young hero from My Hero Academia. Some of the most impressive details of his fan art are in the burn on his face, caused by his family.

But, this is not the first time that this artist illustrates characters from this saga. Although, as he mentions on his Instagram, Shoto Todoroki is one of the characters he has been asked to portray the most.

The artistic style of Shefford Art had already arrived before My Hero Academia as it shows an illustration he made of Izuku Midoriya (Deku), the protagonist of this anime. One of the remarkable details of this work is the appearance of his hero suit, both the metal that protects it and the fabric that covers it can be seen easily.

A character that could not be missing in his creation is Bakugo, Deku’s hero and main competition in My Hero Academia. He possesses the power of the explosion thanks to the glycerin that his body produces. In addition, he has a strong and explosive temperament (surely that’s where part of his power comes from) that attracts the attention of the League of Villains.

<br>

My Hero Academia is the work of Kohei Horikoshi and one of the franchises most loved by the international public, although it will have a small hiatus in October. In it we meet a world full of heroes and villains with unique abilities known as quirks, these are inherited from family to family.

However, there are cases like Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of this saga who does not have any of them. Fortunately, this young man will inherit one of the most powerful abilities known as the One For All.

His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power.

Now, if you are interested in keeping an eye on the current My Hero Academia arc, we recommend reading the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

<br>

Who is Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia?

Shoto Todoroki (轟 と ど ろ き 焦 し ょ う 凍 と) is a My Hero Academia UA Academy Class 1-A student, where he entered through official recommendations and is training to become the best hero in history. He is the youngest son of Endeavor, the hero number and Rei Todoroki.

Shoto, at the start of My Hero Academia, He had a cold and distant personality, thanks to the way his father had treated him and his expectations to become the number 1 hero.. Focused and emotionless, he preferred to stay alone rather than hang out with other people.

However after the events of the Sports Festival, Shoto became noticeably more sociable and friendly.He even gained a sense of humor and occasionally smiles, although he still retains some fragments of his former distant demeanor.

Thanks to his friendship with Deku and Bakugo, he has managed to open up emotionally with new peopleAlthough he has made it clear that he is far from forgiving his father for the way he treated him and his family.

<br>

Thanks to the participation of Shoto Todoroki, we are getting closer and closer to seeing the long-awaited final combat of heroes and villains. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle.

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.