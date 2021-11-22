The wait was worth it. In Xiaomi World we had been tracking the Mi AIoT Router AX3600 for several months, the best Xiaomi router that we can currently find in Spain, in the absence of Mi Router AX9000. Imagine our joy when Amazon has just planted it at its minimum, 64.95 euros instead of the usual 129.99 euros.

When you are all at home this Christmas, each with their mobile, all drinking from the same WiFi network as if it were the fountain of eternal youth, you will be grateful for having obtained this advanced router that filters, optimizes and accelerates communications. This is the moment, there is no doubt.





Xiaomi Mi AIOT router AX3600 wireless Dual band (2.4GHz / 5GHz) * 3000Mbps. * 6-core chip * up to 248 devices

The Mi AIoT Router AX3600 is a router that supports the connection of up to 248 simultaneous devices and compatible with the OFDMA multiplexing system and MU-MIMO 8 × 8 technology, in such a way that they help to decongest the network when there is a high density of connected devices.

In the 5GHz band it is capable of reaching a theoretical speed of 2976 Mbps, almost 3 gigabits, in addition to being able to recognize the compatibility and the type of connection to always prioritize the best strip.

Its six-core Qualcomm chip (4 for the CPU, 2 for the NPU) interprets network performance and amplifies the WiFi signal “pointing” in the direction where it is most needed. In addition, it can be managed from the My Home and My WiFi app, being able to get the best performance from each use scenario.

