Multiversus: meet the Warner Bros fighting game that faces all its characters ... even Batman vs Tom and Jerry

Multiversus is the new fighting video game that crosses the most important Warner Bros franchises in one place.

Warner Bros Games ad Multiversus, a multiplayer fighting video game free-to-play that will cross several of the best known franchises of WB in the same place, like DC, Game of Thrones, Tom & jerry and Adventure Time.

All characters and confirmed voices from Multiversus

Among the confirmed characters are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn from DC, Shaggy’s Scooby Doo, Bugs Bunny from Looney tunes, Arya Stark from game of Thrones, Tom and Jerry from Tom & jerry, Jake the dog and Finn the human from Adventure Time, Steven Universe and Garnet from Steven Universe and a totally original character called “Reindog.”

It was also announced that Multiversus will have important voice actors to give life to all the characters in the video game: Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Arkham series) as Batman, George Newbern (Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, Injustice 2) as Superman, Abby trott (Carmen Sandiego) as Wonder Woman, Tara strong (Batman ninja, Batman: Arkham series) as Harley Quinn, Matthew lillard (Scooby Doo) as Shaggy, Eric Bauza (Looney tunes) like Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry, Maisie williams (game of Thrones) as Arya Stark, John dimaggio (Adventure Time) as Jake the Dog, Jeremy shada (Adventure Time) as Finn the human, Daniel DiVenere (Spirit Riding Free) as Steven Universe, Estelle (Steven Universe) as Garnet and Andrew Frankel (Jellystone) as Reindog.

What will Multiversus, the new fighting game from Warner Bros Games, be like?

The playable premise of Multiversus has an emphasis on cooperation. The games will be, in principle, 2 against 2, which will allow the combination of powers to unleash much more forceful attacks, according to Warner Bros. “From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack that unexpectedly combines with Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability that is used to complement Superman’s laser vision” mentions the company in a statement.

The combats will take place in scenarios inspired by the productions of Warner Bros like Batman’s Batcave or Jake and Finn’s Tree Fort. And for those who do not want to fight in company, there will also be 1v1 and allvall modes for 4 players with a single user who will be victorious. For now it is unknown if Multiversus will include a campaign mode or what will be the progression methods (if there will be one) because, remember, it will be a video game free-to-play.

The launch of Multiversus It will be on some date to be confirmed in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Pc with cross-play in the games.

