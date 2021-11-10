The Audi RS 6 Avant is once again the object of tuning specialists and preparers, although this new project is more special than usual. For the first time, the MTM and Mansory teams have joined forces and experiences to transform the sportiest family of the four rings into one of the most brutal creations.

The Audi RS 6 Avant It is one of the models that most lends itself to external and special creations. The familiar of the brand with the four rings has undergone multiple transformations by the most renowned specialists, who have given free rein to their imagination. But never before have two companies come together to face a preparation. In fact, it is the first time that the MTM and Mansory have presented a joint development.

And of course, the most powerful model and top of the range of the Audi A6 has been the protagonist, with a difficult result to qualify. The RS 6 Avant attracts attention from any angle you look at, with a huge front bumper that takes the issue of cooling to the extreme, with some gills especially open on the bonnet panel. The for hits also has some new spoilers of exposed carbon fiber, which increase the overhang and length of the station wagon very generously.

MTM and Mansory make the Audi RS 6 Avant a unique object of desire

The two specialists have also mounted new 22-inch diameter alloy wheels, new side skirts, a new rear spoiler on the tailgate to increase downforce, plus a thinner one just below the rear window. But what really catches the eye is the rear bumper. Powerful and the one that offers a really brutal view with a huge diffuser and the four exhaust pipes integrated into square moldings.

To round off the exterior design, the trainers have painted the body in a suggestive gloss black, which is combined with the blue accent stripes running along the sides of the bodywork, the rings of the alloy wheels, the brake calipers or the edge of the rear diffuser. In addition, MTM and Mansory have also detracted some prominence from Audi by darkening the emblems on the four rings.

The two trainers have not reported any possible changes to the interior, but what is under the front hood, as the powerful 4.0-liter V8 biturbo offers a performance unknown in this model. Gone are the factory specifications, because the 600 CV of maximum power and the maximum torque of 800 Nm are nothing with the MTM “Stage 2” software, going on to offer 820 hp and 1,167 Nm. Figures that translated into benefits are really scandalous, because you only need to 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km / h with a stopped start and is capable of reaching a top speed of 330 km / h.