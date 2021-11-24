We continue with the Black Friday of the operators and Movistar is being one of the most prolific in this regard. The blue operator has already launched a promotion in which it “gives away” various electronic devices such as mobile phones and televisions in exchange for stays, and now it is the turn of prepaid rate customers.

Specifically, we are talking about a new Movistar promotion through which the operator commits to double those recharges that we do between November 22 and 29, both days included. So if we recharge 10 euros to obtain megabytes and minutes, Movistar will charge our account the equivalent of another 10 euro recharge. Duplicate refills.

Credit recharges x2 for Black Friday

As we have previously said, this new promotion that is activated from November 22 to November 29, the day of Cyber ​​Monday 2021, is embedded within the Black Friday offers of the blue operator. This time it is aimed at customers of the operator’s prepaid rates and consists of Movistar will double the recharges during the duration of the promotion.

If we carry out any balance recharge in our rates, whether of 5 or 10 euros, Movistar will carry out the same recharge as part of this promotion x2 in online recharges. Movistar will give us a recharge for the same amount as the one we make and the balance generated will be valid for 6 months from the moment of the operation.

Movistar indicates that this promotion of recharges x2 is active both on its movistar.es/recarga website and in the operator’s My Movistar app, as well as by phone. We will can call toll free 2200 or 1004 indicating the word ‘recharge’ so that the system redirects us to the promotion indicating the conditions. So, you can now double your credit recharges at no cost. Remember, until November 29.

More information | Movistar