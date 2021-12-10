With “Coming soon” as the date, Movistar + has already begun to promote the new episodes of one of its most solid series. A) Yes, We can already see a first teaser trailer for season 2 from ‘La Unidad’, the crime series by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini.

As had already been said last spring when filming began, this time the agents of the anti-jihadist unit they will have become the target of the terrorists, which will instill a good dose of paranoia and an extra sense of danger.

In the cast we will continue to have the presence of Nathalie Poza like commissioner Carla Torres, Marian alvarez like agent Miriam, Michel Noher like Marcos, Luis Zahera like Sergio, Fariba Sheikhan like Najwa, Raúl Fernández de Pablo like Roberto, Carlos Blanco like Ramón and Fele Martinez like Sanabria.

Fran Cantos and Aroa Rodríguez are with Frances Orella and Pepo Oliva, the main additions to a cast that is completed by Alba Bersabé, Moussa Echarif, Amina Leony, Mekki Kadiri, Bouzan Hadawi, Kaabil Sekali, Farah Hammed, Amín Hamada, Inti El Meskine, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Omar Bentaleb and Said El Mouden.

Dani de la Torre is in charge of directing with Oskar santos the six episodes of this season 2 of ‘La Unidad’, which is written by Alberto Marini, Amèlia Mora, Alfred Pérez-Farga and Roger Danès.