More for more. This was how the operators excused the continuous changes of conditions that they have made during the last six years. More services for little more money. But the formula seems to be running out and now they apply price increases without carrying improvements, at least, directly.

Vodafone was the first to join the new trend of applying price increases with the excuse of guaranteeing the correct functioning of the networks, and now Movistar is added with another price increase justified by higher supply prices.

Before continuing, also clarify that, with so many price increases, some mandatory and others not, Movistar maintains two families of parallel Fusion rates: the current ones from April 2021 (with “free” smartphones) and the previous rates that are still kept by customers who have not voluntarily migrated to the new offering.

Fusion will cost 3 euros more

This time we are faced with a price increase affecting pre-Merger rates with free smartphone. In other words, it is the traditional price increase that Movistar applies every year to its customers every year. On the other hand, customers since April, for now, get rid of these increases.

It is a new mandatory change of conditions that will affect from February 7, 2022 to all clients with any of the old Fusion rates. And no, it will not have associated improvements, not even in Fusion 0, which is the rate with the greatest margin for improvement because it does not yet have unlimited minutes and because it includes the least data.

The fact is that the old Fusion rates become more expensive by 3 euros per month, and they now cost the same as the current offer of Fusion rates. The difference? that the old Fusion 0 still do not include Free smartphone and to acquire it it will be necessary to migrate and sign a 36-month stay. In any case, without a mobile, there are no chains with the operator.

In this way, Fusion 0 will cost 58 euros with 300 Mbps fiber (65 euros with 1,000 Mbps fiber), Fusion Starts will cost between 74 and 81 euros depending on the contracted fiber speed, Fusion Selection 95 euros, Fusion Plus Fiction 105 euros, Fusion Plus Soccer 120 euros, Total Merger 150 euros and Total Plus Fusion 175 euros. You can consult the full Movistar Fusión rate conditions here.

As they advanced from bandaancha, the main reasons given for the price increase are the increase in supply prices and the defense of the systems against cyberattacks.

As you know, our desire is to give you a service at all times with all the guarantees of use and the best quality. In recent months there has been a significant increase in the costs of supplies and production that we bear in order to provide you service and, additionally, we have had to substantially increase investments in new technologies and cybersecurity. All of this has led to a significant increase both in daily costs and in the necessary investments we make to deploy and maintain our network and would provide better coverage and capacity, forcing us to adjust the prices of some of our products in order to operate. with the necessary quality and guarantees.

