Beyond the battle to offer the cheapest fiber, there are another fight currently being waged by various operators: that of the additional lines. We saw Pepephone lower their price, Vodafone followed suit and Virgin decided to give them away as a gift. Simyo, in August, was another of the operators to offer discounts on this product.

Now, a new actor has joined this fight and, be careful, because it is Movistar, which has just announced for the first time a promotion on its offer of additional lines. Starting tomorrow, all those who hire an additional Infinite Line they won’t pay anything for it for the first six months.

In total, you save 135 euros per line

Starting tomorrow, November 18, Movistar launches a promotion for new additions to the Additional Infinite Line with a monthly fee of 0 euros for six months compared to the usual fee of 22.50 euros per month, which represents a total saving of 135 euros.

The Infinite Additional Line includes the following:

Unlimited data at full speed.

Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles .

Unlimited SMS .

4G voice and WiFi calls .

Secure connection to protect Internet browsing.

Movistar Cloud to save photos, videos, music and documents in an unlimited space in the cloud.

This promotion is valid for both new customers and all current customers. Merger, Connect Max or Mobile Contract with a mobile data rate of 30 GB or more. That is, those that have any of these rates: Fusion +, Fusion + Bar, Fusion Pro, Fusion Starts / Starts Infinite, Fusion Selection / Selection Plus, Fusion Total and Fusion Total Plus, including versions with devices, Conecta Max, Conecta Max TV box, Infinite Contract, XL Contract, 20 Plus Contract, Rate # 8, Rate # 15 and Rate # 25.

However, Telefónica has made it clear to us that those who already have additional Infinite Lines they will continue to pay the 22.50 euros per month, only the discount is applied to those who contract from now on. Movistar does not detail if this promotion has any type of permanence associated with it, we have consulted it and will update the article when we have the answer.

The promotion will be available from tomorrow on all Movistar sales channels, both in stores, on the telephone number 1004 and on the online channel. Of course, there is a maximum of ten additional Infinite Lines promoted per customer.