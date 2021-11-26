After launching home insurance for Movistar customers and non-customers, Telefónica has focused on the professional segment, that of companies, and has just announced a Movistar’s new package with IT solutions (Information Technology) for SMEs.

It is called Fusión Digital Pymes and it is aimed at almost three million small and medium-sized businesses with less than 250 employees in Spain. The starting price is 70 euros per month, although it is a flexible package that can be customized by adding the tools that each pryme needs.

More than 40 IT solutions for SMEs

Telefónica today presented a new proposal for the digitization of all types of SMEs. Fusión Digital SMEs is aimed, as we said, at the companies with a maximum of 250 employees and includes an extensive catalog with more than 40 IT solutions to carry out the digitization of the business.

In the words of Javier Vizcaíno, director of the SME business unit at Telefónica Spain, Fusión Digital Pymes is a customizable, flexible and scalable solution of products, services and infrastructures that aims to help digitize any company regardless of its size or activity. In addition, it is available to all SMEs, whether they are Movistar clients or not.

This new Telefónica proposal is based on a communications solution with fixed and mobile connectivity and a voice switchboard, which is complemented by cloud services and cybersecurity solutions, advice, training and continuous support for the management of equipment and applications. That without forgetting the technological solutions of electronic commerce, online marketing, Big Data or IoT.

The base price of Movistar Fusión Digital Pymes is 70 euros per month for the first two years; then 111 euros per month. In return, it includes:

Symmetric fiber 600 Mb .

A landline with unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles, and 1,500 minutes to international destinations.

A mobile line with unlimited calls and data, and Multi SIM service.

Other services such as Virtual PBX, Secure Business Connection and Cloud Backup 100 GB.

From there, it is possible to add more mobile lines, more fixed stations, more WiFi access points and different cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

