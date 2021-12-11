We continue to know details of the scope of the following wave of price increases that Movistar will apply in 2022. As is tradition in Telefónica, the application of the increases occurs on different dates, which vary depending on the type of rate. And if the changes affecting the Fusion rates were revealed this week, today is the rate for the additional mobile lines.

Unlike Vodafone and Orange, which usually announce all the price increases in a single attack, Telefónica does so in different batches, giving the impression that its rates are more expensive than its rivals, although what it actually does is communicate the increases in a scattered. But it is not usual (it has ever happened) that a same rate of any operator suffers more than one annual increase.

You will pay 1 euro more for each additional mobile line, except with the unlimited one

Hiring additional mobile lines under the same owner has a reward. And in the case of Movistar, the discount that applies is valid whether you only have mobile lines contracted, or if you have a combined fiber and mobile phone.

Within the offer for additional lines, three of the four current rates in the contract are they will cost 1 euro per month from next February 18, 2022, and none of them will suffer improvements in their conditions despite having enough margin to do so: the two cheapest modalities maintain limits on the free minutes included, while the third maintains the average price of the gig above 1 euro, very far of the low cost market.

Specifically, the Additional line M goes from 7.50 to 8.50 euros for 50 minutes and 5 GB, Additional line L goes from 12.50 to 13.50 euros for 150 minutes and 10 GB, and the Additional XL line goes from 15 to 16 euros for unlimited minutes and 15 GB. The unlimited Additional line keeps your quota unchanged at 22.50 euros.

Taking into account the peculiar way Movistar announces stumbling price increases, it would not be surprising that there are still other changes to be known, and mobile-only rates for the main line could be the next to become more expensive. How many? If Movistar wants to continue offering additional mobile lines at a 50% discount with respect to the main line, it would be suppose that Contract 2 and Contract XL will go up two euros a month each.

