Sonic, Tails, and Dr. Eggman are back! The first poster of Sonic: The Movie 2 It has been revealed on social networks to anticipate that the first trailer of the film will be shown at The Game Awards 2021, an awards ceremony that will take place at dawn from Thursday to Friday, December 10. In the published image we can see Tails driving his classic red plane on which Sonic also rides while they are chased by the mythical enemy of the saga and the odd robot.

The first poster for # SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new # SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/dDZzd8EoG5 – Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 8, 2021

Synopsis of Sonic: The Movie 2

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. But, as soon as they leave, Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner: Knuckles, who is looking for an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

<br>

Know more: Sonic also signs up for The Game Awards 2021 gala



Although Knuckles has not appeared in the first poster for Sonic: The Movie 2, an image leaked his appearance on the tape. With a design that mixes its classic and more modern style, preserving his mythical knuckles, it will be necessary to see if the one who will debut as Sonic’s enemy is as strong as the blue hedgehog is as fast. Perhaps the trailer anticipates the first moving images of the character that will appear in the film that will hit theaters on April 8, 2022. This same year a new animated series of Sonic will be released on Netflix.