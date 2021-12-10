After arguing with his wife, the director of the UMF in Barroterán wanted to commit suicide, he remains in a clinic in Nuevo León, in a very critical state of health.

It was on social networks that it turned out that the doctor ingested acid

According to information from Vanguardia, the authorities of the General Prosecutor’s Office in the coal mining company were investigating the suicide attempt by a doctor. Fact that was concealed by the medical authorities of two hospitals where he was treated. It was on social networks that it emerged that the director of the family medical unit in Barroterán, ingested muriatic acid, after an episode of a marital problem last Sunday.

The alleged suicide is a doctor by profession and responds to the name Hugo Adolfo “N” of about 35 years of age. He works as Medical Director of the Family Medical Unit number 31 of the IMSS, in the community of Barroterán.

Neither directors of the IMSS in Carboniferous, nor the Union of this medical institution have wanted to expand the information

The information that has been released by consulted sources, assure that the events occurred last Sunday at the home. Where the young couple had a heated discussion, neither the IMSS directors in Carboniferous, nor the Union of this medical institution have wanted to expand the information.

After arguing with his wife, the director of the UMF in Barroterán wanted to commit suicide, he remains in a clinic in Nuevo León. With a very critical state of health.

The authorities of the General Prosecutor’s Office in the coal mine were investigating the suicide attempt by a doctor, a fact that was hidden by the medical authorities of two hospitals where he was treated, it was on social networks that it transpired that the director of the family medical unit In Barroterán, he ingested muriatic acid, after an episode of a marital problem last Sunday.

He was urgently admitted to a private clinic in Sabinas

In the first instance, he was admitted urgently to a private clinic in Sabinas. But due to the seriousness of the internal injuries he suffered, he was taken to the clinic 24 of the Social Security of Nueva Rosita.

Where he arrived with intense vomiting and abundant bleeding, to later be transferred to the city of Monterrey. Where his state of Health is reported as critical, due to the injuries caused by the acid he ingested.

It should be noted that this case of attempted suicide was hidden from the authorities of the State Attorney General’s Office. Both by the medical directors of the private hospital and the IMSS.

The causes of the marital conflict that led to a suicide attempt by a prominent doctor in his profession are unknown. According to the testimonies of some co-workers.

