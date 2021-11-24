The so-called American or glass blenders are a indispensable appliance to prepare smoothies and smoothies They are perfect, but they are also very useful when crushing food and ice, grinding and grinding food or preparing creams and sauces without lumps in no time. The more powerful and efficient it is, the better results we will obtain.

That is why the best high-performance blenders are not as cheap as we might think, and that is why it is worth taking advantage of discounts such as those on Black Friday to invest in a good machine. It is the case of the Moulinex PerfectMix +, which is right now with its all-time low price on Amazon, for just 139.99 79.99 euros.

Moulinex Perfect Mix + LM812AD 2 liter bowl blender, 1200 W, Tritan bowl stainless steel exterior finishes, backlit speed selector, 3 programs, manual mode and autoclean

It is a powerful high performance mixer with a glass of tritan glass, a very resistant material that does not retain odors and is lighter than normal glass, with a capacity of 2 liters. With 1200W of power, this machine has an air cooling system that prevents the motor from overheating, improving its performance and useful life.

It has three automatic modes, smoothie, autoclean and ice crush, and also allows you to control the speed manually through the backlit panel. It has four large titanium coated blades and Powelix technology, improving the efficiency of crushing at a higher speed than previous models of the brand. It also includes a mixing spatula.

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have 30 day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | Black Friday 2021: best offers on kitchen robots and small appliances

Directly to the Palate | Glass blenders: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations