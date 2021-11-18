After months of rumors, Motorola finally made the Moto Watch 100 official. We tell you all the information about the watch In this note!

Motorola finally announced one of its new gadgets, the Moto Watch 100. The new watch is similar to that of 2019, the Moto 360, but only in terms of design and developer. One of the main changes that can be noticed is that the watch’s operating system is not Wear OS, but Motorola decided to incorporate its own system: Moto OS.

But…What is the difference between these Operating systems? For now, not much is known about Moto OS, since no one has the watch in their hands. But according to the official product page, the operating system prolongs battery life. A smartwatch with Wear OS lasts for two / three days, but the Moto OS promises the battery would last up to two weeks.

Most of the smartwatch They have an application that can be installed on the cell phone to control or see certain things that the clock registers. But for now, the clock Motorola does not seem to have this type of application, although there is already a link circling that does not lead to any application.

The characteristics of the Moto Watch 100 include 26 sport modes, smart notifications, an SP02 oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with Android, although it promises to be compatible with iOS at some point.

Regarding the hardware, we find a round dial of 42 mm made of aluminum where a screen is located 3.3 cm LCD. The clock is also water resistant (5 ATM resistance) and weighs 45.8 g. The straps are 20 mm, they are replaceable and are currently only available in black. The watch can be obtained at Glacier Silver or Phanton Black. The page hints a bit that later we will see a more striking color for the straps, but to see what colors we will have to wait.

The Moto Watch 100 It can pre order actually in USA for the value of $ 100 dollars. On the website of Motorola from USA, it is estimated that the product will arrive on December 10 if purchased at the stage of presale. As for when it will come to the Argentina Since the price will be achieved, it is something that is still unknown but we must be attentive to the next announcements of the company for the country.

