With this phone the company takes a giant step forward. The Motorola Moto G100 is one of the most advanced models of the G series. It stands out mainly for having inside a Snapdragon processor close to the latest generation and that allows enjoy 5G .

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

The advance discounts They have become quite a habit as we approach the last Friday in November. Among the different discounts that you can find on the platform, Motorola It has several of them on certain smartphones that will be difficult to resist, since some are recent releases.

Previously you could buy it for 500 euros, but with the incredible advance offers of the platform you can get it at 100 euros lower than at what price we are accustomed to.

Motorola Moto G30

It is one of the smartphones of input range from the American company. It is true that it does not have specifications worthy of praise, but for the price at which it is found it is an ideal option for those who don’t look for excessive performance.

Its usual amount is 200 euros, although with the Amazon Flash Offer you can get it for 40 euros less. That price is not bad at all for a device that has a large battery and a 90HZ refresh rate, something a bit unusual in the low range.

Motorola Moto G50

As its name suggests, it is an advanced model to the previous one. Again we are facing a terminal that does not presume for its performance, but that has a customizable display that allows us to adjust the color tones to our liking and that, in addition, is anti-fingerprint, so forget about cleaning it every second.

Its cost in normal situations would be around 269 euros, but during these dates on Amazon you can get it for one amount close to 200. The discount is not bad at all, so if you want a full smartphone And that contributes a bit of everything the Motorola Moto 50G is what you are looking for.

Motorola Moto E20

It is another of the low-end terminals of the firm, although for its price it is completely worth it if what you want is a device for the most basic uses.

Without a discount in between, its total cost would be set at 160 euros, although with advance offers you can get it for 100 euros. A very decent figure for the Motorola Moto E20, given that it knows its limitations.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

It’s one of the most recent releases of the company that we mentioned at the beginning. Its price is somewhat high, but logical given its benefits. The OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate, one processor Snapdragon 870 and excellent connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6 constitute a very powerful mobile in every way.

The reduction on the original cost of the product is rather low, something understandable since its arrival has occurred relatively recently. For 679 euros you can get the one who is for many the best phone of the brand Today.