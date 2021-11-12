Now that it is starting to get colder on the street, you may want to make more plans at home, so you can take the opportunity and take advantage of the Free Play Days promotion, with which you can download and play three different games for free as long as you are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This will guarantee you have access to all your content until 08:59 in the morning of November 15. Also, if you want to add them to your collection, don’t miss the discounts that all of them have received throughout the weekend.

Kingdom: New Lands

Price: 4.49 euros (before 14.99 euros, discount of 70%)

We start with strategy from the hand of Kingom: New Lands, the title with a visual touch with pixel-art in which we will take the role of a monarch in charge of governing some lands. During the adventure, you will have to explore the mysteries that are hidden in each area, look for new subjects and fight against the creatures that try to snatch our loot at night.

MotoGP 21

Xbox One price : 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 60%)

: 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 60%) Xbox Series X / S price: 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 60%)

Put on your best suit, adjust your helmet well and turn on the engine of your motorcycle, because MotoGP 21 is another of the games chosen this time for you to live the entire 2021 season with its three main categories, with more than 120 official drivers, more than 20 different circuits and new functions to give it greater realism.

SteamWorld Dig 2

Price: 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, discount of 60%)

Of all the games in the SteamWorld franchise, it is indisputable that one of the best is SteamWorld Dig 2, a Brilliant 2D action platformer metroidvania In which you will have to make your way through underground caves by digging to explore caves in search of mysteries and treasures, which will serve to acquire improvements and new skills.