The new Motorola watch is now official, it is no longer necessary to continue reading leaks or rumors about the Moto Watch 100. We are going to tell you the details and main features of the smartwatch that runs away from Wear OS.

Motorola has returned to the field of smart watches and it does so with the new Moto Watch 100. This watch has been leaking over the last few weeks and, in fact, yesterday we were able to learn about several of its characteristics and design .

It has not been until today that Motorola has officially presented it in society and has done so by confirming that this smartwatch will not have Wear OS, instead Motorola’s have opted for Moto OS.

This operating system for watches has been developed from scratch by Motorola and, although it does not make much sense right off the bat considering the good performance of Wear OS, the movement of the company is curious.

At the design level, what we find in the Moto Watch 100 is a watch with a classic and sporty appearance. It is not a watch that stands out for being too flashy or for having a modern aesthetic, in fact, quite the opposite.

It is quite similar to what manufacturers such as Samsung or Huawei have used to us. Among the main features, what stands out is its compatibility with 26 sports and the blood oxygen meter.

The integrated screen is 1.3 inches with LCD technology. It would have been nice to have a panel AMOLED, but the price of the equipment would have increased. This screen, according to Motorola, is made for action.

And, is that, the Moto Watch 100 is capable of withstanding a pressure of 5 atmospheres. The connectivity that it integrates is the following: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Bluetooth 5.0. The price is $ 100 or what would be 88.38 euros to change.

The safest thing is that when it is officially launched in our borders the price of the watch will increase due to different rates or taxes. We will have to wait for Motorola to do the official announcement in Spain to know the price in euros.