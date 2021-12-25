Regarding the industry of streaming and videogamesThis 2021 was a good year, as more and more users are getting into the habit of enjoying their favorite games through gamplays that streamers offer on platforms through the internet.

Live shows have become more and more common, and new favorites are constantly being added, and just recently, interesting facts have just been revealed to us about the audiences of Twitch and Facebook Gaming They grew a lot in the last 12 months.

We were made to know, what are the popularity charts with the most successful games and content creators of Twitch during 2021.

And among these tops, you will not be able to believe some of the surprises in their steps, as much as in some new games that managed to climb several rungs and place themselves among this year’s favorites.

Just before showing you these rankings, it is really important to clarify that both the playlist and the content creators list was made from the total number of hours that viewers allocated them. So popularity is measured by hours watched.

We thank StreamElements, who gave us the list of the most watched video games on Twitch during 2021. As we mentioned yesterday, Grand Theft Auto V was crowned with 2.1 billion hours of content, but even so, it managed to be surpassed by the Just Chatting category.

This list includes other games whose popularity has also remained for years, such as League of Legends, Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Fortnite. We also see more recent proposals, such as VALORANT, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

One of the surprises was New World, Amazon’s MMO, which became one of the most successful premieres of 2021 on Twitch. This since it was in position 18 thanks to its 259 million hours viewed on the platform. Below I leave you the top of the most watched games with their respective amounts of hours:

Just Chatting (3.1 billion) Grand Theft Auto V (2.1 billion) League of Legends (1.8 billion) Fortnite (1 billion) VALORANT (949 million) Minecraft (880 million) Call of Duty: Warzone ($ 858 million) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (757 million) Apex Legends (691 million) Dota 2 (578 million)

And on the other hand, a report shared through twitter, which has been shared with us Dexerto, where the top streamers are shown, had very few changes from month to month, but there was a content creator who triumphed thanks to his perseverance, which earned him once again the most viewed streamer on Twitch for the second year in a row. We mean xQcOW.

The top 10 includes creators such as AuronPlay, Shroud, Summit1g, loud_coringa, Gaules, among others. Here are the results: