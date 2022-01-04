The Mortal Kombat reboot has been a huge success and has had better numbers than other much more powerful Warner Bros. movies.

By 2021, Warner Bros. made an interesting decision since he released his great films at the same time in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max. This has led to different situations, but clearly the big winner has been Mortal Kombat. In addition, recently one of the great heads of study considered it as one of the main assets. So, hopefully we can see the sequel soon.

All films released by Warner Bros. in 2021 and its collection in cinemas:

Godzilla vs Kong – 467 M

Dune – 394 M

Warren File: Forced By Demon – 201 M

The Suicide Squad – 167 M

Space Jam: A New Legacy – 162 M

Matrix Resurrections – 106 M (Still in theaters)

Mortal Kombat – 83 M

Malignant – 33 M

King Richard – 26 M

Reminiscence – 15M

Cry Male – 14 M

Although the figures may be a bit low, it seems that the bet to get more paying subscribers for HBO Max It was clear and maybe that has turned out quite well for them.

Samba TV gives interesting clues.

The streaming platforms are usually quite opaque in terms of the results of the viewings of their movies or series. But thanks to Samba TV We know interesting facts, since Mortal Kombat was the movie with the most viewings of Warner Bros in 2021 surpassing the rest by several million. In a list that is the fourth installment of Matrix, the epic fight of Godzilla against Kong or a new movie of Dc comics, the result is surprising and fascinating at the same time.

So let’s hope they get serious about the sequel to Mortal Kombat and we can see more brutal battles of Cole Young, Sonya Blade, Jax, Lord Raiden and the rest of the fighters. But above all a new round of the confrontation between Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion.