Mortal Kombat is a well-known franchise, both within and outside the video game industry, both for its extreme violence, as well as for being the fighting saga par excellence (with the forgiveness of Street Fighter). Knowing this, we are not surprised by the sales numbers that the latest installment has reached, since Mortal Kombat 11 sales exceed 12 million units worldwide, making the franchise in total exceed 73 million sales.

We have known these numbers thanks to a press release launched by NetherRealm and Warner Bros, where we are shown the huge amount of sales that this delivery has achieved. With these numbers, No one doubts the profitability that the Mortal Kombat franchise confers, carrying several decades behind it, full of successes.

Mortal Kombat 11 sales exceed 12 million units worldwide

Warner Bros would be interested in selling NetherRealm

But the content cycle for Mortal Kombat 11 ended a while ago, as NetherRealm Studios confirmed that they would go on to work on other projects they have in hand, leaving at the top a delivery that seems to be, it has been excellent in all its sections. We will see what the next work of the study is, and if it surprises us the same as they did with this Mortal Kombat 11.