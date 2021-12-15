During the year a large number of independent games are released with the potential to succeed, but in many cases they cannot reach the general public, and therefore their sales figures fail to reach the desired ones. Despite this, every year titles developed by small studios come out, and which do not have a very wide scope, but still, thanks to word of mouth, they manage to make their sales reach the desired ones, and in many cases even exceed them. .

We have examples of these every year, one of the most notorious in recent years being the case of Hades, an indie game that came to compete alongside industry titans during The Game Awards 2020, and that in addition to that reaped sales not inconsiderable. During this year we could say that we have had several cases, but among them we could highlight Unpacking, the game that we are going to talk about today.

For those who do not know this title, this is a very relaxing indie video game, in which our task will be to order our things after a move. In addition, the title uses this simple premise to tell us the story of our protagonist, using the things that he must order as the common thread of his narrative. For this reason managed to woo the critics, who praised it, which led to more people trying it, and thus getting word of mouth. In addition, another factor that helped its popularity was its inclusion within the Xbox Game Pass service (both for PC and consoles), which led to a large number of people being able to try it for free and then buy it if they wanted. .

We were already very clear that thanks to its popularity this title would not have sold badly, but the developers have confirmed the fact that sold over 100,000 units in the first 10 days after the official launch of the title. This may seem small for large productions, but it is an impressive figure for an independent studio, plus this only covers the first 10 days, so this figure will be higher today.

In the first 10 days, we sold over 100k units of Unpacking across all platforms! Thank you for joining us on this journey. We love and appreciate your support throughout it all! pic.twitter.com/kzbyZZg7do – Unpacking 📦 Out NOW! (@UnpackingALife) December 14, 2021