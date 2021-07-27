A few days ago, we learned about the lawsuit made by the “California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DEFH)” against Activision Blizzard, the giant company that owns franchises such as Call of Duty or World of Warcraft, accused of sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse, among many other things. Since then, the company’s responses to the lawsuit have not been the best, saying that what the DEFH reported was distorted and false. And now, more than 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees sign an open letter criticizing the company’s response to their complaint.

The letter can be read in the middle Kotaku, and is directed both to the company, as a reply to the email sent by company executive Fran Townsend, describing the replies as “insulting”, and asking that official statements be produced that acknowledge the seriousness of the allegations, in order to have a safe space where you can talk and move on.

More than 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign an Open Letter Criticizing the Company’s Response to Their Complaint

An investigation claims that Activision Blizzard employees are subjected to sexual harassment

Let’s hope that the company knows how to bring this entire crisis to fruition, and that finally, all workers, whoever they are, have the same opportunities to work, and that it is done in a safe and trustworthy, non-hostile environment. If that is achieved, it would be a great victory for the industry.