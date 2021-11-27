More details of Electro revealed in new spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The return of Jamie Foxx as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home brings us more details of the appearance of the villain in the new film of the wall-crawler

The promotional spots for Spider-Man: No Way Home continue to reveal different aspects that will be discovered in their entirety in the premiere of the third film of the wall-crawler, including the appearance of Electro.

You can also read: New details of Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Stark technology?

Through its digital channels, Sony Pictures has shared a new television spot, where more details of the appearance of Max Dillon’s suit, better known as Electro, can be appreciated.

Recall that this villain made his debut on the big screen in the plot of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Max Dillon / Electro, played by Jamie Foxx, had a blue appearance, which was not entirely well received by fans.

Now Dillon wears a functional suit, where he can use portable electricity generators, similar to Stark Industries’ arc reactors.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) ) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in the Mexican Republic.

Don’t Miss: Lessons From The Final Trailer For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Source: Sony Pictures

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction