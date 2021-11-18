In the midst of the current health emergency that we are experiencing, the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021 was applied. It is the test that all doctors who wish to become specialists must take. There were changes and delays in the dates announced at the beginning but now it is time to analyze the figures obtained. Although there is joy among those who obtained a place, there is also disappointment in others who have reported severe flaws in the registry.

In the first instance this year a modification was made in the process that all those who register face. For the first time the specialty was chosen after the test and not before as was the custom. In this way, each one already knew their score and for some it was an aspect that defined the selected option.

Unaccomplised promises

While one of the most discussed aspects is related to the places offered. Months ago the Ministry of Health (SSa) assured that 30 thousand places would be granted to mark a precedent. Never in history have there been so many resident spaces. The ultimate goal is to end the deficit of specialists that Mexico has faced for decades.

Unfortunately, when reviewing the ENARM 2021 figures, the reality is quite different. Based on the official information published by the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) only 17,936 places were granted. Of the occupied spaces, 16,520 Mexican doctors will carry out their specialty in the different institutions that make up the National Health System and another thousand will do so in Havana, Cuba, through scholarships granted by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt).

Fewer places awarded than last year

In this way, what was promised was not fulfilled and there was even a setback. In last year’s ENARM, 18,173 young people were selected. So now there were 237 fewer spaces.

While making a breakdown, where there was an increase was in the places for foreign doctors. Last year there were 263 locations and this time 420 were awarded.

It is also interesting to compare the numbers of applicants from ENARM 2021 and last year. On this occasion there were a total of 49 thousand 479 and in the previous edition there were 41 thousand 843. The numbers correspond to the official reports published by the CIFRHS and only include those who come to the venues to take the exam.

For now, the stage of consultation of folios and places in ENARM 2021 has already concluded and there will be no opening of new spaces. While now it is up to each of the doctors who passed the test to choose a hospital.