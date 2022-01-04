‘Morbius’ delays its premiere again, and the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ could be the reason

The ‘Morbius’ is being the never ending story. A couple of months ago we showed you the latest trailer presented to date of the next feature film of the Sony and Marvel spiderverse focused on the vampire villain of Spider-Man, and We took it for granted that its premiere was, at last, just around the corner. Nothing is further from reality.

After countless dances on dates and two years after presenting its first preview to the gallery, the film directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto has once again changed its release date; going from January 28, 2022 to April 1 of the same year.

The logic – and the sources of the Deadline medium – invites us to point out the success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which already occupies number 12 in the list of the highest grossing films of all time, as the great responsible for this new postponement. At Sony, they expect Jon Watts and Tom Holland’s film to continue to make millions at the box office, and they would have chosen not to compete with themselves.

Hopefully this strategy does not finish kill any interest in the project —Personally, I had almost forgotten its existence— and that, after all this time, it delivers a decent entertainment that has justified how much it has been done to beg. While we wait to get our hands on him, I leave you with his official synopsis.

“Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease. While trying to heal and respond to his disorder, he inadvertently becomes infected with a form of vampirism. After the cure, Michael feels more alive than ever and acquires various gifts such as strength and speed, as well as an irresistible need to consume blood. Tragically turned into an imperfect anti-hero, Doctor Morbius will have one last chance, but without knowing at what cost. “

