Monster Hunter Fan Mixes Uragaan With Thanos Greatly

Currently, the saga Monster hunter it has a remarkable fan base, and even more so, having released its latest installment, Monster Hunter Rise, not long ago, of which you can read our analysis here; so it is normal that from time to time certain ideas arise that, at least, they are very curious. Apparently to a Reddit user has not missed the “kinship” of one of the monsters in the franchise with one of the most recognized and fearsome villains in the Marvel universe.

The Marvel villain in question is Thanos, of which it is not necessary to say much more, since, thanks to the Cinematographic universe of the House of Ideas, has great recognition from fans and not so fans of the superhero genre. On the other hand, the monster from the series Capcom it is Uragaan, which is not as recognized beyond the fandom of Monster hunter. This monster appeared for the first time in the third installment of the saga, and its main characteristics are: be huge and be able to turn into a ball to roll quickly and crush whoever wants to kill him.

Now, where is the resemblance between these two characters? Well, the answer is much simpler. Thanos and Uragaan’s kinship lies in their massive chins. And as they point out from Game rant, the Reddit user Cambomerican He has not missed the opportunity to record what is possibly the only similarity between the two beings. And this he has done by realizing a fan-art combining them and creating «Uragaanos». Just below these lines you can see the Reddit post with the design.

A fan has created Uragaanos, a cross between Thanos and Uragaan

As you can see in the image, this being conserves Uragaan’s body, but it has Thanos’ head and prominent chin. In addition, we can appreciate that he has embedded in the “forehead” of this curious creation the infinity gems, making a curious nod to the Marvel character and his cinematic exploits. Finally, we can also appreciate that he has added a title to the final art, in which we can read «Monster Hunter: Uragaanos»With a font similar to Avengers: Infinity War.

Of course, the mix cannot leave you indifferent, really, and even more so if you belong to one of the two communities of fans that star in this publication. Yes indeed, the work behind this fan-art is worthy of recognition, either because of the time spent or because of its originality. We are already looking forward to seeing more similar pieces with other franchises crossed with each other.