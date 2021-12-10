Ubisoft announces that Monopoly Madness, a video game with an innovative version of the iconic game Monopoly, is now available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, as well as Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

In Monopoly Madness, players will compete to buy and upgrade properties in Monopoly City while Mr. Monopoly is away on his well-deserved vacation.

They will face off against 5 other players in shorter rounds that are a frantic, real-time race on the chaotic streets of Monopoly City without the limits of the board.

Players race to collect money and other resources around the map to buy and upgrade their properties. The more properties players own, the more points they earn, bringing them closer to the finish line in the race to riches!

Along the way, players can also get powers from community chests, including bulldozers, jackhammers, and more, and use them against opponents to gain an advantage in winning. However, players will need to beware of random events that can happen at any time, making the journey to becoming the richest of them all even more chaotic.

Monopoly Madness features 20 new playable characters and four unique environments with their own unique atmosphere and architecture, including the iconic City and its Nightlife, Beach Town, and Cozy Falls. Each environment comes with various levels and layouts, giving a total of 20 different arenas to play with.