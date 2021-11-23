The Xiaomi Mi Scale 2 is Xiaomi’s smart scale. It corresponds to a really useful gadget to know your progress when exercising, since it is capable of measuring different parameters. Today you can buy it for only 20.50 euros.

Xiaomi’s smart scale on offer

If you have a Xiaomi Mi Band, this scale is the perfect complement, since you will be able to cross the data between both devices to know the calories burned and keep a record of your physical activity. Although it can be used independently without having the smart bracelet.

It is capable of measuring 13 different parameters, from BMI to bone age, among many others. In addition, having Bluetooth connectivity, all data is synchronized with your smartphone through the Mi Fit app so you have everything in one place.

The scale has the possibility of keep track of up to 16 different people, which is very useful in the event that different people are going to use it and thus keep a record of each of them separately.

It integrates a small LED screen through which you can know the result of the weighing and it will sync with your smartphone.

To be able to get the Xiaomi smart scale for only 20.50 euros you must use the 3 euro coupon for Black Friday. That way, the price will drop from 23.50 to just 20.50. Remember that AliExpress Plaza ships from Spain and has all the guarantees.

Xiaomi Mi Scale – Smart, scale with Bluetooth, glass, white, led Read: the best apps to get the most out of your Xiaomi camera



