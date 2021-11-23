Extreme E was born as a category that offers a sporty and competitive model very different from the traditional rally-raids.. All in all, the off-road essence of the championship gives it a condition of communicating vessel with the Dakar, since pilots who have left their mark in the event organized by ASO have stopped at Extreme E, in the same way that pilots and teams of the electric category are going to contest the Dakar 2022. And within this transfer of talent, Molly Taylor is the latest to join the toughest rally-raid in the world after being one of the great stars of the Alejandro Agag contest.

In fact, Molly Taylor is one step away from winning Extreme E with Johan Kristoffersson as part of the Rosberg X Racing team. A success that can serve as the perfect aperitif for your debut in the Dakar 2022. For the moment, Taylor has already confirmed that he will contest the next edition of the Dakar at the controls of a Can-Am of the South Racing team. A structure with an enormous weight within the category ‘Side by Side’ with which Molly Taylor has already worked this year. In fact, the Australian has already competed with the formation in Baja Aragón before being present at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Jesús Calleja and Óscar Fuertes team up to compete in the Dakar 2022 Read news

Regarding this program with South Racing for the next Dakar, the Australian Molly taylor has noted: «I am very excited to compete in the Dakar because it’s a dream come true for me. It is one of those things that I have always wanted to do all my life and now it is possible. A few years ago I would never have considered doing off-road racing, but in the end life has brought me here. Like the rest of my career, competing in the Dakar is an opportunity that was born from another opportunity. Even so, I want to take advantage of it and enjoy the experience »