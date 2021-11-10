Call of Duty: Vanguard is the newest iteration of the FPS franchise. However, even before this title came out, There were already rumors that Activision was working on another title that would come later. Well, today those rumors have been reinforced thanks to a famous Insider of the franchise, and according to what he tells us in a series of tweets, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 would be a fact, and the first details about their modes would have already been leaked.

Information comes from the Insider’s Twitter account @RalphsValve. Here, Ralph details in a thread what the next additions the company will make during the development of the title. Between these leaked details we have weapons, maps, game modes and more. It is quite complete information, and it helps us to draw the bases of what will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

A new game mode other than multiplayer and in-game campaign

Infinity Ward’s rumors 2022 title, ‘Modern Warfare II’, Third Mode: Premise, Gameplay, Gunsmith, Economy and more; pic.twitter.com/bEegAh0iyI – Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 8, 2021

Ralph leaves us a list of tweets of his inquiries as to the third mode that would arrive next to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The user separates the information into various aspects, including the premise, gameplay, weaponry, economy and more.

According to Ralph, this game mode would resemble Hazard Zone from Battlefield 2042, although it would be more influenced by Escape from Tarkov. The purpose of this mode is hoard the loot found on different maps –separated from each other-, and that you will find in houses, corpses, boxes and more. In addition, it counts that it is a risk-reward mode so the more time you invest, the more you can accumulate, but you run the risk of dying and losing everything you carry.

You can buy and upgrade weapons from the in-game armory, in which you can exchange different accessories thanks to a system of points that can be obtained from the mode itself. In addition, both the weapons and the armor you wear will be of the utmost importance, since it is a slower mode than what we are used to in the franchise.

Ralph also adds other details, like that there will also be another mode called Heist in which the AI ​​will be more complicated and in which you can bet equipment and much more to win more loot. Secondly, the number of players would be from 20 to 35. There may be a beta to test the gameplay of the mode, so all this information could change in the future.

Notably this is just a rumorSo be careful not to take it too seriously. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has yet to be officially announced, but it’s an open secret that will probably end up being confirmed at some point. It looks like it looks pretty good, and we can’t wait to find out much more.