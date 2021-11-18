Varsity (or college) fashion is worn and not only in jackets. The style of American football player that is so popular in American romantic movies invades the street style, but it does so with a unisex style that you like (even more). Focusing on polo neck sweatshirts, fashion firms do not hesitate to present different designs with the intention of sneaking into our wardrobe this new season.

Sweatshirts that will be all the rage

As if it were a thick rugby polo shirt in a sweatshirt version, this is one of the micro trends that could hit it this new season. With a roll that is very cool and does not go unnoticed, fashion firms do not hesitate to present their own versions. In full color and with a touch oversize, these proposals, in some cases, come in unisex format.





Bershka polo shirt with buttons and rubber detail, 19.99 euros.

Polo-type sweatshirt with buttons and rubber detail.





Pull & Bear Oxford text college sweatshirt, 25.99 euros.









With embroidered details from Nude Project, 69 euros.

Plus, this style is so popular that even varsity sweatshirts without a polo neck but with college motifs will make a splash.









White college sweatshirt with blue Riverdale patch from Pull & Bear, 25.99 euros.

Photos | Nude Project, Bershka, Mango, Fila, Pull & Bear