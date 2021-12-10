Itinerant Mobile Unit: With a vehicle donated by the IMSS AC Foundation, equipped and with the health permits to operate in the collection of blood. The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) started at the Hospital de Gineco-Obstetricia (HGO) No. 4 “Luis Castelazo Ayala”. The first of three itinerant days of altruistic donation, with the purpose of increasing this practice and saving more lives.

Itinerant Mobile Unit: It is intended to have a greater uptake of blood

Through the Mobile Itinerant Unit of the Blood Bank of the Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI (CMN SXXI). It is intended to have a greater collection of blood, since that allows the rapprochement with institutional or inter-institutional bodies of the public, social and private sector. In addition to promoting and disseminating this altruistic practice.

Dr. Gamaliel Benítez Arvizu, director of the CMN Siglo XXI Blood Bank, thanked the IMSS Foundation for its support for this donation. Since this work has a direct impact on the beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the Institute by requiring some blood component.

On December 8 and 9, personnel assigned to the CMN Siglo XXI Blood Bank will provide care

He indicated that on December 8 and 9, personnel assigned to the CMN Siglo XXI Blood Bank will provide care to users. This, from 08:00 to 13:00 hours at the emergency entrance of HGO No. 4.

“Donating blood benefits at least three people and these itinerant campaigns will allow us to have enough stock to attend to our patients,” he said.

He pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic the donation decreased, therefore “we have to get closer to the donors and this is the strategy that has been deployed” through the itinerant days.

Dr. Gamaliel Benítez highlighted the importance of saving lives and appealing altruistically to provide this vital component.

Social Security staff take all health precautions to make the process safe

For his part, Dr. Óscar Moreno Álvarez, director of the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) thanked the distinction for starting the itinerant blood donation campaigns in this hospital.

He commented that HGO No. 4 is a hospital where care is provided to the mother and child binomial, and particularly the issue of donation becomes fundamental during birth, since sometimes blood components are required to solve a problem.

To carry out the blood donation process, Social Security personnel take all health precautions so that the process is safe, in addition to having sufficient spaces that meet the criteria of healthy distance.

The CMN Siglo XXI Blood Bank has the telephones 55 5519 2063 and 55 5538 3512 available to request scheduled appointments for blood donation, with the following hours: Monday from 00:00 to 19:20; Tuesday to Friday from 07:00 to 19:20; Saturdays from 07:30 to 21:30; and Sundays from 08:00 to 00:00 hours.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …