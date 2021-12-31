Hidetaka Miyazaki has dropped by for the latest issue of Edge magazine and has revealed a multitude of details about the Elden Ring universe and narrative. For example, the role of GRR Martin, writer of Game of Thrones, at the time of populate the game universe myths and legendary characters. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting aspects of the new FromSoftwere, since the narrative has always been one of the weak points of the Souls saga.

Regarding the influences of Elden Ring, the Japanese creative assures that there are too many works that have inspired the game in one way or another, since «The Lord of the Rings, The Eternal Champion novel series by Michael Moorcock or aspects of tabletop role-playing games like RuneQuest. ‘ Much of the interview then focuses on GRR Martin’s role in Elden Ring, one of the game’s biggest marketing claims since its announcement a couple of years ago.

George RR Martin only worked on the Elden Ring mythologyMiyazaki confirms, they somehow felt that working directly on the game’s story and text would have limited the writer’s creativity. Still, Martin’s myths were a “Constant source of inspiration and impetus”, and “the greatest deviation” from the Dark Souls series, which made it possible to create something new.

Lastly, Miyazaki talks in depth about one of those mythological characters from Elden Ring, Godfrey, who stars in the new image of the game that heads this post.

“When we were talking to George Martin, we had these themes and ideas to create works of art for bosses, for these central characters in the story. And when he wrote the myths, we asked him to create these dramatic heroes from this ancient myth that takes place before the events of the game. These dramatic and heroic characters weren’t really present in our previous titles, so this is something that really appealed to me – how I would portray the mystique and heroic qualities of those characters. And Godfrey is kind of an embodiment of that. He is one of the most important characters in the game. One of the player character’s motivations in the Elden Ring is to become Lord Elden – they must travel to The Midlands and become the next Elden Lord. In the sort of heyday of the Golden Order of the Midlands there were two Elden Lords, and Godfrey was the first of them. He was the first Lord Elden and was married to the Eternal Queen Marika, who has been detailed in some of the stories we have publicly published thus far. And it was representative of this period of greatness and opulence. He represents everything great about Elden Ring and the Midlands at the time. Eventually, he was exiled from the Midlands. He blurred himself and shares this deep connection with the Lightless, the player character. Godfrey is an embodiment of their long history and struggle. It represents a lot of what the player character represents and symbolizes a deep connection with the player, something that used to shine brightly and has now become tarnished and disgraced. “

Elden Ring will go on sale next February 25, 2022 for Xbopx One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.