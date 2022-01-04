The legendary game developer Shigeru miyamoto has thanked fans in Japan for voting The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as the best game of all time. More than 50,000 Japanese gamers chose BotW as the most popular video game in a recent poll, beating out titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Minecraft.

Breath of the Wild is arguably one of the biggest and most loved games on the Nintendo Switch. The 2017 title, which was also released for Wii U, set the Hero of Time in a whole new open world, filled with secrets, mysteries and threats. Thanks to the game’s non-linear design, players can explore Hyrule at their own pace, unlocking everything the lands have to offer in almost any order they choose. Even today, fans continue to discover new tips and tricks for creative combat, or glitches and exploits to change what is normally allowed in a normal game. With so many secrets to find in BotW, the game continues to amaze and delight even veteran players.

In a message of thanks to fans via Nintendo’s official Twitter account in Japanese and translated by Cheesemeister3K, Shigeru miyamoto He showed his appreciation to fans not only of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but of all Nintendo games. Recognizing the numerous Nintendo titles that appeared on TV Asahi’s video game general choice final list, Miyamoto pointed out how the show became one “opportunity to think about all the scenes of game development for almost 40 years“And he added:”I will continue making games to bring new experiences to everyone“.

Shigeru Miyamoto is not only one of the biggest names in Nintendo history, but also in the history of game development in general. His illustrious career includes creating Mario, Nintendo’s mascot and star of countless console hits, as well as creating and designing other top-of-the-line franchises, including The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin and Donkey Kong, among others. Perhaps surprisingly, Miyamoto’s favorite games don’t include Nintendo’s Plumber or Hero of Time, as the creator recently shared his personal favorites: Pac-Man, Tetris, and even Pokémon GO.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most popular and influential video games of the last decade, which is one of the many reasons its sequel, the unofficially titled Breath of the Wild 2, is expected to be. one of the biggest releases of 2022. While high hopes are pinned on the new game thanks to the success of its predecessor, Nintendo is known for not rushing games, leading many to speculate that it might not make it to its release window. in 2022. BOTW lost the award for best game of all time at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards, but its victory in the general video game election proves that it is a Nintendo classic that cannot be ignored, and its sequel is likely be just as awesome.