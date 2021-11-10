Miyamoto believes that the next Mario game in 3D will revolutionize the saga again

The quality that Mario games usually present no longer surprises anyone. This makes Any Nintendo and Super Mario fan has skyrocketing expectations for the franchise’s next main game, without having any information about it today. That if, from the Japanese company they do not seem willing to lower that expectation.

Own Mario creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, during a question session after Nintendo’s quarterly tax meeting, has talked about the differences between 2D and 3D Mario games. Miyamoto spoke about the beginnings of the saga and the philosophy of the big N when creating new games of the Italian-American plumber in 3D, to then say that the next Super Mario title would have to expand the series much more, making the franchise reach even more people, in addition to being able to contribute new ideas that revolutionize what has already been seen.

The next Mario game in 3D will expand the saga

Let me explain by describing the background to the development of the Wii game New Super Mario Bros. Wii, which was released in 2009Miyamoto said. “At the time, it seemed that every time we created a new installment of the Super Mario series, which by then had already expanded to 3D, it became more complicated,” added Shigeru himself. Mario’s creator continued talking about the franchise by saying the following: “After the release of Super Mario Galaxy in 2007, the goal was to develop a more accessible 3D Super Mario game, and the result was New Super Mario Bros. Wii, a side-scrolling game that even new players could easily play.

«Recently, people of all generations have been able to enjoy 3D Mario games with Super Mario Odyssey, published in 2017.So for the next 3D Mario title, we want to try to further expand the series with new forms, ”concluded Shigeru Miyamoto.

Miyamoto wants to expand the saga with new ideas and forms

Despite the more or less recent release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, what Mario fans want is a new main game in three dimensions. Still, it doesn’t look like we’ll be hearing about an upcoming 3D release for quite some time.