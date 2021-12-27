One of them has been recently announced and it is MIUI Wonder Center , which aims to give a twist to the ways of interacting with our smartphone and the rest of the devices. This Xiaomi Wonder Center seeks connect all smart gadgets from the tech giant.

The program of Xiaomi It is one of the most loved by its buyers and it is no wonder. Mainly, because despite its setback with the development of MIUI 12 and its problems, it has always been characterized by its multiple customization tools, great design and integration with the Google system. Now, with the next arrival of the next update, those who have some of the mobiles compatible with MIUI 13 are eager to enjoy the novelties that it brings with it.

In this way, you can submit content from the phone to any other equipment, be it a TV, speaker, Tablet, etc. These will be connected to a “universal network” to easily and quickly transmit content between them. This means that it is similar to what we saw with HarmonyOS by Huawei, which has adapted a similar measure with its control panel.

Operation and compatibility

In regards to your functioning it’s a pretty straightforward concept. Right in the center of the screen are the terminals that are being used, while around those that are active and ready to make the connection orbit. Enough with drag one of them to the center so they can communicate in an instant.

In addition, it should be noted that, although the closed beta program Of this particularity that accompanies MIUI 13 called MIUI Wonder Center, the various devices that will be compatible with the function are already known. Obviously, in the case of mobiles all those who count on updating to the new version in the future will be able to enjoy it. However, we must also take into account the others, which are the following:

Televisions : Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 ”/ 40” / 43 ”/ 50” / 55 ”/ 58” / 65 ” Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43 ”/ 55” / 65 ”/ 65” Pro / 75 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 40 ”/ 43” / 50 ”/ 58 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV 5A 43 ”/ 50” / 55 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV 5S 43 ″ / Redmi TV 32 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV Full Screen Pro 43 ”/ 55” / 65 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV 5/5 Pro 55 ”/ 65” / 75 ″ Xiaomi Redmi Max 86 ”/ 98 ″ Xiaomi Mi TV 6 OLED 55/65 ″

: Speakers: Xiaomi Sound Xiaomi AI Speaker (Second generation) Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Pro Redmi Xiaoai Touch Screen Speaker Redmi Xiaoai Touch Screen Speaker Pro Xiaomi Xiaoai Speaker Touch Screen Pro

Tablets:

Computers: All Xiaomi laptops All Redmi laptops



At the moment it is unknown if in the future new devices will join this list, as well as if any smartphone that has MIUI 13 will fall. We will have to be attentive to receive next features of this Wonder Center.