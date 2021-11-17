Many smartphone users worry about the temperature of their equipment in order to maintain a good condition of the internal components of the same, and this type of gadgets acquire high temperatures when we run applications or games with high graphic demand They do not help to conserve different elements such as the battery.

MIUI had until now a setting in which we could view the general temperature of the smartphone and its battery but, thanks to a new setting that Xiaomi prepares in its Closed beta v21.11.15, we can quickly know if the system considers that this The temperature is adequate or not for its correct operation.

Knowing if the phone’s temperature is right will be easier than ever

And that is how he has revealed it XIAOMIUI, which has shown us several images in which you can see how Xiaomi has decided to replace the battery temperature monitor with an indicator that shows four different states: poor, normal, good and excellent.



Captures shared by XIAOMIUI

With this simple setting we can see at a glance whether the system considers that the temperature of the equipment is in good or bad condition in order to keep the internal components in the best possible condition of the same without having to install third-party applications that provide us with this data.

Mind you, unfortunately this is a setting that It is only available in the latest version of the MIUI Closed Beta, so we will have to wait to see it integrated into our computers, and may even arrive directly in a supposed next version of MIUI 13.

Source | XIAOMIUI