One of the star functionalities that Xiaomi introduced in its latest MIUI update was the expansion of RAM memory in up to 3GB using the phones internal memory in order to achieve an improvement in the performance of the equipment.

Apparently, MIUI development team would have decided to remove this functionality on some of their phones In the last update to Android 12, so we will not find this option in the settings of our smartphones, something that, in principle, is unknown if it is due to a simple adaptation of the software or if it will be a final decision.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Redmi K40 can no longer expand their RAM by up to 3 GB

In this case, the removal of this tool directly coincides with the adaptation of MIUI to the latest Android 12 update in some phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the Redmi K40 in its China ROM, so everything seems to indicate that it will be a decision that can also affect the Global ROMs of both.

Xiaomi removed Memory Extention feature on some devices (like Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 etc.) with Android 12 update but Mi 10 series still have this feature. pic.twitter.com/yWxxxmOrd1 – xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) December 4, 2021

Another possibility is that Xiaomi is eliminating this option from computers that already have a high amount of RAM and power, so they would not require the use of said tool that we can easily activate from the settings of our phone with the latest version of MIUI 12.5.





Therefore, we will have to wait if this news ends up being confirmed since, for now, only two high-end devices have been affected. We will be attentive whether or not we can continue to enjoy the expansion of RAM memory in our phones from now on when the new versions of MIUI based on Android 12 arrive.

Source | XIAOMIUI