MIUI 13 already has an official arrival date and it is much earlier than expected

Until a couple of months ago no one spoke or considered the arrival of MIUI 13 in the near future. MIUI 12 problems and the short deployment of MIUI 12.5 made it MIUI 13 remain in the background as a layer of personalization by mid-2022. The reality is very different and Xiaomi has put the batteries with the upgrade. Today he has confirmed the official presentation date, which is just around the corner. Within this news there are better and worse situations that we are going to explain to you.

MIUI 13 is officially launched on December 16

Indeed, we will not have to wait until 2022 to see MIUI 13 officially. The company has been in a hurry and already has a stable version ready and ready to start distributing. Well, at least you are clear about things, because most likely the first time you MIUI 13 reaches a device do it in beta form.

Xiaomi will announce all the details, functions and changes the day December 16, that is, in about 20 days. The “bad” news is that the customization layer is introduced in China. The distribution, as always happens, will start first in the country of origin and then, after a while, it will move to the western smartphones.

You should also know that functions will be presented that will finally not be in the global version. The best example may be integration with the wizard Xiaomi or AI, something that does not usually reach European markets when the layer becomes international.

What is clear is that everything will begin to move from December 16 and that by early 2022 we could be seeing a large number of devices Xiaomi with MIUI 13 stable.

The big question is not so much when, but who. In these types of updates, delays are the order of the day and the important thing is to know if your device is eligible for the upgrade. Xiaomiui has compiled a list based on the updates from previous years. It is not official, but it is very likely that it is quite close to reality.

If your mobile is on the list, it has a good chance of update to MIUI 13 officially. Another thing is that I update to Android 12, something different and that is not directly linked to the customization layer of Xiaomi. Your mobile can update to MIUI 13 staying at Android 11.