Undoubtedly, the world of root has been in the background after the release of increasingly complete versions of MIUI over time but, on certain occasions, It is still a very interesting field in order to be able to enjoy functions in phones that have stopped updating and can have an extra longevity thanks to it.

And this is precisely the case of the tool that XIAOMIUI has shared today with root users who have installed the tool called “MIUIPlus Magisk Module” With which they will be able to enjoy the functionalities present in MIUI 12.5 despite having previous versions of the system.

How to install these modules and which phones are compatible

As we tell you, This tool is aimed at being able to enjoy the functionalities that we find in MIUI 12.5 on devices that have the version of MIUI 12 based on Android 10 or Android 11 installed and cannot update officially.

Among the added functions that we will find (among many others) when installing these modules we have:





New wallpapers and icons

MIUI 12.5 on and off menu style

SafetyNet Solution

90 fps on MIUI screen recorder

Tweaks to smooth transitions and improve system performance

Custom interface sounds

Higher Wi-Fi bandwidth

Noise reduction during calls can be activated

Set customizable sound and HiFi mode is enabled

Of course, we must bear in mind that These modules will only be compatible if we have our compatible phone rooted and the Magisk tool installed. Precisely, among the devices that have full compatibility we find the following:





Before being able to access the download of these modules, we recommend you visit this link where you can find all the detailed information step by step and, in addition, you can download the modules from here to proceed with their installation, always under the own responsibility of each user.

Source | XIAOMIUI