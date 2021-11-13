MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition completes its deployment with these Xiaomi

As you know, this version of MIUI is an intermediate step before receiving the great update of MIUI 13, which should have arrived months ago, and which is finally expected to reach all the brand’s mobiles back in 2022.

The list that Xiaomi has unveiled now contains not only phones, but also the latest tablets that the brand has launched on the market, although in most cases they are Chinese models that on many occasions have arrived in Europe under other names.

In this case we see a large number of Redmi mobiles, some of them that have arrived with other names in Europe, such as the Mi 11 Youth Edition which is actually the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. Well, the new list of devices compatible with this latest version of the brand’s software is more than 25. The complete list is as follows:

Redmi 9

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi CIVI

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

My CC9 Pro

Mi 11 Youth Edition

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Redmi K20 Pro

My CC9

My CC9 Meitu Customized Edition

Redmi K20

As usual, the models that arrive later are the most veteran, there is no more to see that in this update we can find the 2019 brand range tops, just those who have recently completed two years in the market.

Waiting for MIUI 13

Months ago this layer should have reached the brand’s mobiles, but its update has been eternal, to such an extent that the Chinese brand has launched two updates in between. So much MIUI 12.5 like Enhanced These are two patches to make up for that long delay in version 13 that everyone expects. Most likely, it will be presented next to the Xiaomi 12, next December, surely in the last days of this year.

Everyone wants the wait to be worth it, and that it is finally possible to have a really efficient layer without failures, which is what everyone has been waiting for for a long time after the fiasco that the MIUI 12 version has meant, plagued with errors in many models. .