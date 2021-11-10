With what little we can build a look timeless and ravishing. This great lesson has reminded us of Miriam Giovanelli with her latest styling. The actress has mixed two colors that always work together: black and white. Of course, he has done it with garments and accessories that marry perfectly and that combine classic pieces with others that follow the trends more cool of the moment.





Giovanelli wears a black leather jacket with fringes of The Kooples on top of a black perkins neck mini dress. As companions, a leather shoulder bag and square-toed white ankle boots signed by Bimba and Lola (design that is succeeding this fall-winter).

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

The outfit It seems to us a true marvel and we have not taken a second to recreate it with clothes from Cortefiel, Bershka or El Corte Inglés. If the cold is too much for this autumn style, we can add a long cloth coat in XXL format and some nice black lined stockings.





· Bershka faux leather overshirt. 29.99 euros.

Faux leather overshirt

· Cortefiel midi dress with perkins neckline. 59.99 euros.

Knitted perkins neck dress

· Leandra leather saddle bag in black. 219 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Leandra women’s black leather saddle bag

· Aldo ankle boots in white with a square toe. 99.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Women’s ankle boots in white with square toe

Cover photo | @miriamgiovanelli

Photos | El Corte Inglés, Cortefiel, Bershka