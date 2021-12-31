A Minecraft player who has broken the world record in the game has expressed on social networks his sadness for having accidentally recorded the wrong screen while broadcasting live. Minecraft has a large speedrun community that is known to be one of the largest among games. With the sandbox’s user base constantly growing, the influx of players migrating to Minecraft’s speedrun has exploded in popularity in the last year. However, the current Minecraft speedrun world record, held by the Brentilda speedrunner and completed in less than 10 minutes, has remained intact for the past 8 months and since then no other speedrunner has come close.

Released in 2011, Minecraft is an endless and endless open world sandbox game. Integrated with building and survival mechanics, players can create almost anything using the game’s iconic blocks and nothing but their imagination. As a result, Minecraft players have recreated video games, movies, shows, and entire worlds of popular media properties. Recently, a player built a Hobbit House in Minecraft that transports players to Middle-earth to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings. This is one of many examples of how the title allows players to unleash their imaginations, and how its longevity is infinite.

8 months after achieving the world record, it looks like a new speedrunner has officially surpassed Brentilda’s record, but with an unfortunate twist. Posted on Twitter, speedrunner SmallAnt shared a clip of what appears to be him breaking Minecraft’s world speedrun record during a Twitch livestream. Sadly, he can be seen screaming shortly after, as instead of streaming the game, SmallAnt claims that he accidentally streamed the National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets movie he was watching while playing the game, marking today as one of the worst days. of their life. When backing up before the mishap, SmallAnt can be seen breaking Brentilda’s world record by exactly 5 seconds, in a staggering 9 minutes and 31 seconds.

Although SmallAnt broke the world record with evidence despite the mishap, it seems that the unfortunate race of the speedrunner was not published on the official speedrun website. Further investigation shows that Brentilda is still at the top, with two other speedrunners who have exceeded 10 minutes following right after. The all-time record was previously broken by Dream, who helped popularize speedrunning for the title. However, Dream’s Minecraft world record turned out to be bogus, and the verdict ended up knocking him off the leaderboard, giving others a better chance of beating the race instead.

Now that SmallAnt’s attempt to break the Minecraft world record has gone awry, it appears that additional space has been opened for another speedrunner to set a new record. It is unknown at the moment if the speedrunner will try to reach number one again, but players can expect an official statement in the coming days.