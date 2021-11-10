Minecraft is a game with many possibilities, so much so that there are even Guinness records within the game. Today we tell you some of which you could break.

The Guinness World Record Who did not dream of being part of this selective list? The truth is that the categories in this book are very varied, from some related to weight or size, to others within video games, precisely in Minecraft.

Today we have to show you five world challenges within Minecraft. Some require a lot of training and innate ability, while others are a bit simpler. Will you be able to break the world records?

The largest flag



First of all we have the largest Minecraft flag, a creation made by the Spanish MasterDash on his channel Youtube. This is an amazing representation of the flag of Italy made with more than 2 million blocks.

Finish the game faster

Finishing Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the objectives of any player in the survival of Mojang. However, it takes too much skill to finish the game (killing the Enderdragon) in less than 1 hour. Brentilda, a Scottish player, managed to complete the challenge in 9 minutes 36 seconds, a time that is confirmed on the official website of the speedruns of Minecraft.

If you do not know how to perform a speedrun in Mojang’s game, here is this note where you will find all the tips what do you need.

The highest stairs

In this case we have a record that anyone could break. In 2015 Ali-A he achieved the “achievement” of laying (correctly) a series of stairs in one minute. And although it was a bit slow, no one disputed the title yet. If you want a Guinness, you will have to do this challenge.

The longest game



Have you ever wondered who was the person who played Minecraft the most hours in a row? Do not look any further. A british named Joe Kelly He played the game 35 hours straight, but with a better social purpose than breaking the record, as his persistence raised £ 1800 for cancer research.

Recreate a country



Although it may not seem like it, recreating a country also counted as a Guinness record. Danish Geodata Agency managed to recreate a 1: 1 scale of Denmark with over 4 billion blocks. Although unfortunately it was invaded by American players.

And you, what record would you prepare for?

