Miles Morales for 25 euros less on Black Friday

The action adventure games they are a success if you have to give something away soon. And in the PlayStation catalog you have a few to choose from, although today we highlight an offer from Black Friday 2021 that you cannot miss. This is the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 that is at a price of 34.90 euros on Amazon. Right now is a discount quite interesting compared to its usual price (59.99 euros) and will only be available during these days of sales.

Know more: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the first games to hit PS5 from the hand of Insomniac Games. Although if you have not taken the step to the new generation of consoles, you are in luck because on Amazon the PS4 and PS5 versions are on sale. Therefore, you can buy the game with a 42 percent discount which translates into a total of 34.90 euros each edition. So you can enjoy the wall-crawler adventures on your desktop console.

It has a 42% discount on Amazon

This offer is within the framework of Black Friday that takes place this week. So you still have time to take advantage of the discount in stores like Amazon. Regarding the game, you have to know that the version for PS4 is compatible with PS5 thanks to the backward compatibility of the console. This standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales boasts of having few loading screens, also taking advantage of the ultra-high-speed SSD to go new york city without interruptions.

Another of the advantages of playing on PS5 is that the player can feel Spider-Man’s webs through the adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. Without a doubt, it is a different experience that you have to enjoy in the first person. The game has a amazing graphics that you can explore on a 4K TV to play games in the best resolution. As you can see, all are advantages with this Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and now it can be yours for just 34.90 euros.