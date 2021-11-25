The Spider-Man universe seems to continue in full expansion. The Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far from home is about to be released while waiting for other premieres such as Morbius, Kraven or the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a new rumor from the hands of Daniel Richtman, an industry insider, notes that Sony Pictures is currently working on an action movie centered on Miles Morales., the other spider man in the universe.

In the last decade, Miles Morales has become a character much loved by Spider-Man fans and, after his introduction in the comics, his appearance in movies or video games has also managed to penetrate everyone. Without going any further, the Insomniac Games video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales has managed to give the character the same prominence as Peter Parker and now the two will shake hands in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It would therefore not be entirely strange that A Miles movie finally hits theaters, though it is unknown what could be the plot to be treated in the tape.

The character of Miles Morales was first introduced in the fourth issue of Ultimate Fallout, a comic published in August 2011. However, the character’s original story arises from the death of Peter Parker. The teenager with an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother has a different story in the PlayStation 4 and 5 video game, because there he ends up being a friend of Peter Parker, who is still alive and practically becomes his mentor.

It would be a pleasure for an actor to step into the shoes of Miles Morales and give him a story. If the movie ends up being from Sony Pictures, the character could match Venom or Morbius, but not with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, unless the universes end up being united. So what can we expect from the arrival of Miles Morales in live-action films?