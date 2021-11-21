Governor Rutilio Escandón Cadenas and the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto. They gave the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration in Band Degree to the personnel of different Federal and State health institutions. This, in recognition of the committed, professional and human performance that they have made to take care of the health and life of Chiapas women and men, in the face of the pandemic.

Miguel Hidalgo Decoration: They are heroes and heroines of health

“They deserve this recognition of high honor because they have put their life, safety and time at the service of the people of Chiapas and Mexico. Because in the most difficult moments, they were long and intense days of work in mined land because, at the beginning. There was no knowledge of how to avoid the attack of this invisible enemy of COVID-19. They are heroes and heroines of health, who despite adversities did not stop saving lives, “said the governor.

From the esplanade of the Government Palace, the state president thanked the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. For the support it provides to Chiapas through the IMSS, to face the pandemic. What has allowed to have enough vaccines and to advance in the immunization of the population. That so far has registered more than 60 percent progress in the entity.

In this act in which 10 of the 104 workers of the State Health Secretariat were recognized

He maintained that thanks to the joint effort Chiapas is doing well in the fight against COVID-19. Proof of this is that 20 days have passed without deaths and the state remains with the lowest rate of cases and deaths. And higher hospital unemployment nationwide. In this sense, he reiterated his call, especially to youth, to get vaccinated and reinforce prevention. Especially before the next winter season.

In this act in which 10 of the 104 workers of the State Health Secretariat, IMSS, and the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) were recognized. As well as the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (Issste). The general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, pointed out that in the last 20 months the health personnel of all the institutions in the sector have made an outstanding effort in the face of the pandemic. For this reason, they were recognized with this Decoration, the highest awarded by the Mexican State for heroic acts that are difficult to repeat.

He indicated that doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, food handlers are recognized. In addition to hygiene and maintenance personnel, ambulance operators, orderlies, radiological technicians, laboratory specialists, inhalotherapists and pharmacy workers.

Recipients who must wear the Rosette at important events and ceremonies they attend

The general director of the IMSS told the winners that they should use the Rosette in important events and ceremonies they attend. since they will be able to wear it with pride so that society recognizes them for their work and dedication in this health emergency.

He thanked the governor of Chiapas for facing the pandemic without any reservation, being at all times and in all places where it was necessary. Since this entity was where “there was more integration not only for the attention of the pandemic. But also in the other process that has been truly a feat: vaccination ”.

On behalf of the awardees, María del Rosario Álvarez Cigarroa, Technician of Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder (TAOD) of the IMSS, expressed that this Miguel Hidalgo Decoration in Banda Degree is a reflection of the difficult task where everything has been risked to provide a care for people sick with COVID-19.

As well as his relatives and stressed that the health emergency has given health personnel experience on solidarity and effort, essential actions for the well-being of the family and society; “It remains for me to thank with all my heart the opportunity to serve my state and my country.”

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council