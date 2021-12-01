In the current My Hero Academia arc, we met the darker and lonely side of our hero Izuku Midoriya. However, not all people like this new form of the protagonist, the Neroextra cosplay represents Deku’s sensitivity in his kimono, surrounded by accompanying plants and flowers.

Neroextra published in Reddit his most recent cosplay of Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia. This is not your typical hero costume as Deku or as a lone vigilante, but a more atypical representation, an elegant kimono that transforms him into an elegant traditional warrior.

This version of Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia represents the sensitive and captivating essence of this hero. Neroextra copies the colors of his hero costume for a silk kimono and a traditional Japanese parasol. The incredible detail that this cosplayer gives him tries to take the attitude of this character to new airs:

<br>

Remember that if you like his job, You can always comment on their social networks to suggest more ideas for future projects. Surely this incredible cosplayer will soon surprise us with new works from My Hero Academia or other franchises.

For example, in the Reddit from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) posted a cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji in an adorable kimono that captures the colors of this powerful demon slayer, the pillar of love.

<br>

Izuku Midoriya x Tomura Shigaraki

For his part, in the current arc of the My Hero Academia manga, fortune has smiled on Izuku Midoriya, who has gained an advantage thanks to the latest showdown between Tomura Shigaraki and Star & Stripe in the sleeve We saw the most powerful heroine in the United States of America stop her immense power with her New Order ability.

This heroine from My Hero Academia used her State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Inter – Continental Cruise Punch. And, although he seemed to have been evaded by Shigaraki, it was all part of this heroine’s plan that turned his situation around.

<br>

In My Hero Academia chapter 333, When Tomura Shigaraki begins to steal the gift of Star & Stripe, his body begins to react in unexpected ways. The heroine changed her New Order at the last minute: Now, her ability will reject all gifts. In this way, the heroine manages to fight all the gifts that the villain has stolen during his life.

In the final scenes of this chapter of My Hero Academia, Star & Stripe says goodbye to their ‘bros’, those military personnel who were always by their side. As she begins to be a victim of decay by Tomura Shigaraki when we have the information. Now, without gifts and with the New Order fighting him inside, this villain seems to be about to fall before the other heroes and the new power of Izuku Midoriya.

His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power.

Now, if you are interested in keeping an eye on the current My Hero Academia arc, we recommend reading the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

<br>

The final arc of My Hero Academia

In this way, it seems that the long-awaited end of My Hero Academia will be postponed a bit longer. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle..

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.

Thanks to Star & Stripe, will have a chance against this powerful villain and his All For OneLet’s hope that as in Naruto, good triumphs in the end.